Aberdeen road closure as work continues on high-speed internet installation

An Aberdeen road will be closed to allow the installation of superfast internet.

Old Church Road, in Torry, will be closed from 8am on January 31, reopening at 5pm on February 1.

The closure will be put in place between the junctions with Girdleness Terrace, stretching 10 metres north.

For the duration of the work, there will also be a prohibition of waiting on the street, which will be shown by no-waiting cones.

The closure is necessary due to duct laying works as part of the CityFibre project.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen has been chosen as the first city in Scotland to receive the superfast internet, which could increase speeds to around 1,000 gigabytes per second.

Residents in Kincorth and Northfield are currently hooked up to the connection, which is being sold by CityFibre commercial partner Vodafone.

Pre-orders for the service, which has been dubbed Gigafast by Vodafone, opened in November to some residents of the city.

When the project is complete, CityFibre will have laid a total of 52 miles of underground cables across Aberdeen.

It is hoped the project will allow every resident in the Granite City to access fibre broadband in the future.