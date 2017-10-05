Aberdeen road closed after lorry and two cars crash

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Police have been called to a three-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Both carriageways are currently closed at Links Road and Ellon Road following the accident involving a DAF lorry, blue Vauxhall Astra and a yellow Audi S3.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to the busy road at 4.30pm.

Fire cut one person free and have now left the area. They are believed to have non life-threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said: “We received a call at 4.30pm after reports of two vehicles colliding.”