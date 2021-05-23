A road in Aberdeen has been closed by police in both directions.

The A956 Virginia Street is currently closed with delays building on near-by roads.

#A956 – Virginia Street (NON-TRUNK)❗️ Road is ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions due to a police incident. Delays mainly on Market Street, W N Street and King Street. Traffic seems to be getting to use Union Street.@trafficscotland @AberdeenCC @originalfm #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/LiiwrjAhu3 — Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) May 23, 2021

King Street, Market Street, West North Street are all said to be busier than usual with traffic using Union Street.

Messages posted on social media report seeing a heavy police presence in the area with the fire service also in attendance.

Police have been contacted and this story will update with more information as we have it.