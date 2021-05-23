Show Links
Aberdeen road closed in both directions due to police incident

By Joe Cawthorn
23/05/2021, 2:38 pm Updated: 23/05/2021, 2:44 pm
A road in Aberdeen has been closed by police in both directions.

The A956 Virginia Street is currently closed with delays building on near-by roads.

King Street, Market Street, West North Street are all said to be busier than usual with traffic using Union Street.

Messages posted on social media report seeing a heavy police presence in the area with the fire service also in attendance.

Police have been contacted and this story will update with more information as we have it.