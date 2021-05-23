A road in Aberdeen has been closed by police in both directions.
The A956 Virginia Street is currently closed with delays building on near-by roads.
#A956 – Virginia Street (NON-TRUNK)❗️
Road is ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions due to a police incident.
Delays mainly on Market Street, W N Street and King Street. Traffic seems to be getting to use Union Street.@trafficscotland @AberdeenCC @originalfm #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/LiiwrjAhu3
— Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) May 23, 2021
King Street, Market Street, West North Street are all said to be busier than usual with traffic using Union Street.
Messages posted on social media report seeing a heavy police presence in the area with the fire service also in attendance.
Police have been contacted and this story will update with more information as we have it.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe