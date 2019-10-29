Tuesday, October 29th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Aberdeen road closed for emergency water repairs

by Lee McCann
29/10/2019, 4:47 pm Updated: 29/10/2019, 5:05 pm
Broad Street is currently closed to buses
Broad Street is currently closed to buses
Send us a story

A city centre road has been closed for emergency repairs.

Scottish Water has engineers working on Broad Street in the Granite City.

Aberdeen City Council had approved the road closure until 5am tomorrow to allow for the water authority to repair a manhole cover.

First Aberdeen routes have been affected.

A traffic notice said: “Broad Street will be closed between its junctions with Queen Street and Upperkirkgate. This is to allow for urgent repairs to a Scottish water manhole cover outside the Costa Coffee Cafe.”

Breaking