Aberdeen road closed for emergency water repairs

A city centre road has been closed for emergency repairs.

Scottish Water has engineers working on Broad Street in the Granite City.

Aberdeen City Council had approved the road closure until 5am tomorrow to allow for the water authority to repair a manhole cover.

First Aberdeen routes have been affected.

🚧Diversion🚩 Broad Street will be closed tomorrow, on Tuesday 29 October from 8am until the end of service, affecting our services 11,17,17A,172,18,18A and 19. To find out more 👇 https://t.co/T2HD1ZzeOx We apologise for any inconvenience — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) October 28, 2019

A traffic notice said: “Broad Street will be closed between its junctions with Queen Street and Upperkirkgate. This is to allow for urgent repairs to a Scottish water manhole cover outside the Costa Coffee Cafe.”