Aberdeen road closed for City Fibre works

An Aberdeen road is closed today as City Fibre works are carried out.

Duct-laying works by City Fibre are continuing in order to connect homes up to superfast broadband, which is currently being rolled out across Aberdeen.

Work has been carried out on Ashley Road and surrounding areas since Jaunuary and Aberdeen City Council says the closure will be in place until March 1.

There will be no waiting orders on surrounding streets for the duration of the works, which will be signposted, and in place at different times depending on the street.

The measures are necessary to protect public safety during duct laying works being carried out by City Fibre.