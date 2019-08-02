Aberdeen road closed for Bon Accord Big Bounce event

An Aberdeen city centre road has been closed this morning to make way for bouncy castles.

Schoolhill, between the junction with Harriet Street and Flourmill Lane, is closed for the Big Bounce at Bon Accord fundraising event.

Big Bounce, which combines inflatables on the Bon Accord Roof Garden and in the street, is part of the One Great Day initiative – which raises funds to support the Archie Foundation and Great Ormond Street.

The giant slides and bouncy castles will be joined by a Mack Truck and a climbing wall.

Speaking earlier this week centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “We are really excited to bring Big Bounce at Bon Accord back again this year.

“It has been very popular with our visitors and we hope it will be even more of a hit this year – with kids both little and big.

“There really is no event like it – it brings the north-east community together for a weekend of fun and all while raising money for children’s charities. What could be better?

“We hope everyone will bring their family and friends along to enjoy Big Bounce together and, hopefully, we can raise even more money for the charities than last year.”

The event will run from 10am to 6pm from today until Sunday.