An Aberdeen road, which was closed following a crash involving a car and a motorbike earlier today, has now reopened.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Wellington Road at around 10.45am today.

The north-bound carriageway of Wllington Road – from Abbotswells Road to Greenbank Road – remained closed for around two hours following the crash.

Police confirmed the motorcyclist was being treated by an ambulance crew, however, it is not yet known if the person sustained any serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle crash on Wellington Road at around 10.45am today.

“The incident involved a car and a motorbike.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the motorcyclist is being treated by Scottish ambulance.”