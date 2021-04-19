Aberdeen road closed following crash involving car and motorbike

An Aberdeen road has been closed by police following a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Emergency services were called to Scotstown Road, on the B997 between Bridge of Don and the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, at around 4.50pm.

Both police and ambulance are in attendance.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.50pm this afternoon following reports of a two-vehicle road crash between a car and a motorbike between Bridge of Don and the Aberdeen bypass on the B997.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and emergency services are in attendance.”