Aberdeen road closed following crash involving car and motorbike

by Craig Munro
19/04/2021, 5:30 pm Updated: 19/04/2021, 5:41 pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaThe B997 has been closed by police in both directions.
An Aberdeen road has been closed by police following a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

Emergency services were called to Scotstown Road, on the B997 between Bridge of Don and the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, at around 4.50pm.

Both police and ambulance are in attendance.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.50pm this afternoon following reports of a two-vehicle road crash between a car and a motorbike between Bridge of Don and the Aberdeen bypass on the B997.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and emergency services are in attendance.”