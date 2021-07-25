Aberdeen road closed due to ongoing wildfire

Fire crews are currently tackling a gorse wildfire on Brimmond Hill in Aberdeen.

Three appliances are at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed that reports of the fire came in at around 8.15pm on Sunday evening.

Borrowstone Road, just south of Brimmond Hill car park to Wyndford Play Barn car park, has been closed due to the fire.

Police have advised that motorists avoid the area for the time being.

More to follow.