Aberdeen road closed after sewage pipe bursts

A burst sewer pipe on an Aberdeen road has seen it partially close for repairs.

Balgownie Road in Bridge of Don is shut between its junction with Ellon Road and Balgownie Crescent to allow Scottish Water workers to fix the road.

The burst sewer pipe caused a section of the road to rise up from the ground, and there was also flooding on the road due to the incident.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Following reports of a burst sewer rising main in Balgownie Road in Bridge of Don on Saturday evening, our local team attended to investigate and clean up any flooding.

“Due to damage to the road surface and footpath, it has been necessary to close a section of the road to traffic at its eastern end, between its junction with Ellon Road and Balgownie Crescent, until a full repair can be completed, with a local diversion in place.

“We would like to apologise to local residents and road-users for the inconvenience caused by this issue.

“We will arrange the necessary repair and confirm when the road will be able to re-open as quickly as possible.”