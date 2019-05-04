Aberdeen road closed after one-vehicle crash

An Aberdeen road is closed after a car hit a lamppost.
The incident was reported to police around 4.15pm at Virginia Street, near to the Ibis Hotel.
One car was involved in the crash, and no one was injured.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It involved one vehicle. The person hit a lamppost.
“There’s no injuries.
“There’s live power cables across the road which is why the road is shut.
“It will remain shut until the area has been made safe.”
Police Scotland would like to advise motorists that Virginia Street, Aberdeen is closed due to a Road Traffic Collision near to the Ibis Hotel.
The public are asked to avoid the area if possible and thanked for their patience.
— NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) May 4, 2019