Aberdeen road closed after one-vehicle crash

An Aberdeen road is closed after a car hit a lamppost.

The incident was reported to police around 4.15pm at Virginia Street, near to the Ibis Hotel.

One car was involved in the crash, and no one was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It involved one vehicle. The person hit a lamppost.

“There’s no injuries.

“There’s live power cables across the road which is why the road is shut.

“It will remain shut until the area has been made safe.”