Aberdeen road closed after four-car crash

An Aberdeen road has been closed following a four-car crash.
The incident occurred just after 8.20am at Quarry Road in Cults.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Four cars were involved.
“One person said that they were injured so an ambulance was called.”
It is not known if they are seriously injured.
The road has been closed while emergency services are on the scene.
ABERDEEN ROADS UPDATE: Quarry Road in Cults has been CLOSED. Please use alternative routes. Allow extra time if driving to @CultsAcademy as surrounding (open) roads could be congested. #ABZTravel
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) January 17, 2019