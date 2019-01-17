Thursday, January 17th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen road closed after four-car crash

by Emma Morrice
17/01/2019, 8:55 am
An Aberdeen road has been closed following a four-car crash.

The incident occurred just after 8.20am at Quarry Road in Cults.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Four cars were involved.

“One person said that they were injured so an ambulance was called.”

It is not known if they are seriously injured.

The road has been closed while emergency services are on the scene.

