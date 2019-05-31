Aberdeen road closed after fire at hotel in Aberdeen city centre

Firefighters were today battling a blaze at a city centre hotel.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane shortly after 10am.

The hotel was evacuated and surrounding roads closed to allow emergency vehicles access.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the fire was extinguished.

He said: “As of 10.35am the fire is out. The fire was on the second floor and we do not know of any damage to the building.

“It is too early to say what the cause of the fire was.

“Four appliances were sent to the scene of the fire.

“Two were sent from North Anderson Drive Station and two were sent from Aberdeen Central Station.

“Fire officers were also assisted by a height vehicle, which is based at Aberdeen Central.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were informed of a fire on Justice Mill Lane just after 10am today.

“The road has been closed. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with the fire.”

The hotel benefited from a £500,000 refurbishment in 2014, when nine rooms were added to the existing 119 rooms. The work took nine weeks to complete.

Travelodge also refurbished its hotels in Bucksburn and on Bridge Street at the same time.