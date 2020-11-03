Aberdeen road closed after child hit by car

A child has been hit by a car in Aberdeen.
Netherhills Avenue is currently closed as emergency services deal with the incident.
There is no information available on the extent of any injuries yet.
A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a road crash involving a vehicle and a child on Netherhills Avenue, Aberdeen, around 3.20pm.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”
