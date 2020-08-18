Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen road closed after car overturns following two-vehicle crash

by David Walker
18/08/2020, 3:55 pm Updated: 18/08/2020, 4:20 pm
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsCarden Place is currently closed after a two-vehicle crash
An Aberdeen road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police were called to Carden Place at about 2.55pm following reports of a car overturning.

They remain on scene at the moment, with the road cordoned off to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Carden Place around 2.55pm todat

“There are no reports of injuries. The road is closed and vehicles awaiting recovery.”