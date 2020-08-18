Aberdeen road closed after car overturns following two-vehicle crash

An Aberdeen road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police were called to Carden Place at about 2.55pm following reports of a car overturning.

They remain on scene at the moment, with the road cordoned off to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Carden Place around 2.55pm todat

“There are no reports of injuries. The road is closed and vehicles awaiting recovery.”