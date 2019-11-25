Aberdeen road closed after car collides with lamp post

A car has collided with a lamp post on an Aberdeen road.

Emergency services are in attendance on Provost Rust Drive following the incident shortly before 9pm.

The road is currently closed.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a car striking a lamp post at 8.55pm.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliances had been sent to the scene from North Anderson Drive.

He said: “We attended at the request of Police Scotland and made the scene safe.

“The road is closed due to a large volume of petrol spillage.”