Thursday, February 21st 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Aberdeen road cleared after manure-filled tractor trailer blocked junction

by Callum Main
21/02/2019, 3:19 pm Updated: 21/02/2019, 4:34 pm

A major Aberdeen junction has been reopened after a tractor trailer full of manure overturned.

Police announced that traffic was flowing freely on the northbound carriageway near the BP garage on North Esplanade West, at 4.15pm.

The call was made about the trailer, which was being towed by a tractor, to the police service at 2.05pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Breaking

    Cancel