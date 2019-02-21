Aberdeen road cleared after manure-filled tractor trailer blocked junction

A major Aberdeen junction has been reopened after a tractor trailer full of manure overturned.

Police announced that traffic was flowing freely on the northbound carriageway near the BP garage on North Esplanade West, at 4.15pm.

The call was made about the trailer, which was being towed by a tractor, to the police service at 2.05pm.

ROAD CLOSURE NORTH ESPLANADE WEST ABERDEEN

The Northbound carriageway of North Esplanade West in Aberdeen is now open to traffic. — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) February 21, 2019

