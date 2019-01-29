Aberdeen road clear following two-car crash

An Aberdeen road is now clear after a two-car crash.

Police were called to the crash at 3.05pm on North Deeside Road, near the Marks & Spencer petrol station in Peterculter.

The two-car crash caused an obstruction to the eastbound carriageway and was causing major congestion. However, the road is now clear.

North Deeside Road now CLEAR – thank you for your patience #ABZTravel Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 29 January 2019

An ambulance crew was sent to the scene, but injuries were not believed to be serious.