Aberdeen road clear following two-car crash

by Craig Paton
29/01/2019, 4:05 pm Updated: 29/01/2019, 4:56 pm
An Aberdeen road is now clear after a two-car crash.

Police were called to the crash at 3.05pm on North Deeside Road, near the Marks & Spencer petrol station in Peterculter.

The two-car crash caused an obstruction to the eastbound carriageway and was causing major congestion. However, the road is now clear.

North Deeside Road now CLEAR – thank you for your patience #ABZTravel

Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 29 January 2019

An ambulance crew was sent to the scene, but injuries were not believed to be serious.

 

