An Aberdeen road was blocked after a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on John Street in the city centre at 1.30pm today.

No one was hurt in the incident but a crew from the Scottish Ambulance Service attendance as a precaution.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received the call regarding a two-vehicle road traffic collision on John Street at 1.30pm.

“The vehicles were blocking the road but no one was hurt.”

The road is now clear.