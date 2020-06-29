Show Links
Aberdeen road blocked following two-car crash

by David Walker
29/06/2020, 2:31 pm
An Aberdeen road was blocked this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.

An ambulance was called to Wellington Place at about 11.35am after two cars were involved in a crash.

However, no one appears to be seriously injured.

The road was blocked while recovery was arranged for the two vehicles.

A police spokesman confirmed that they were aware of the incident.