Aberdeen road blocked following two-car crash

An Aberdeen road was blocked this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.
An ambulance was called to Wellington Place at about 11.35am after two cars were involved in a crash.
However, no one appears to be seriously injured.
The road was blocked while recovery was arranged for the two vehicles.
A police spokesman confirmed that they were aware of the incident.
