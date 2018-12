An Aberdeen road is blocked after a two-vehicle collision.

The incident occurred southbound on Wellington Road, near the Gateway Business Park, just before 12.10pm.

No one was injured in the crash, which involved a black Volkswagen GT and a silver Volvo V40.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There is debris on the road and it is blocking the road.

“It is on Wellington Road travelling southbound.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter