Aberdeen road blocked following two-car crash

One person has been injured following a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to Kingswood Drive in Kingswells, near the Park and Ride, at 7.35am this morning.

One person was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at 7.35am this morning to a report of a two-car crash on Kingswood Drive.

“One person was injured but it is not serious injuries, and an ambulance is in attendance.

“The road is blocked.”