An Aberdeen road has been blocked following a three-car accident.

The incident occurred on Abbotshall Road in Cults at around 9.10am this morning.

One of the vehicles involved is a blue Porsche Macan.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police are in attendance at a three-vehicle RTC in Abbotshall Road, Cults.

“There is no injuries, but the cars are causing an obstruction.”