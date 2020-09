An Aberdeen road has been blocked this evening following a crash between a car and a motorbike.

Police were called to Westburn Drive at 4.25pm following reports of a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries, however, the road is currently blocked.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route while the incident is dealt with.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were on scene at the moment.