Aberdeen road blocked by fallen tree

An Aberdeen road has been blocked by a fallen tree this afternoon.
Police have advised motorists that Countesswells Road has been shut between Countesswells Avenue and the junction with the Cults road.
Aberdeen City Council are aware of the closure.
