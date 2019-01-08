Tuesday, January 8th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen road blocked by fallen tree

by Callum Main
08/01/2019, 1:15 pm
An Aberdeen road has been blocked by a fallen tree this afternoon.

Police have advised motorists that Countesswells Road has been shut between Countesswells Avenue and the junction with the Cults road.

Aberdeen City Council are aware of the closure.

