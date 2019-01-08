Aberdeen road blocked by fallen tree

An Aberdeen road has been blocked by a fallen tree this afternoon.

Police have advised motorists that Countesswells Road has been shut between Countesswells Avenue and the junction with the Cults road.

Countesswells Road in #Aberdeen has been CLOSED b/tween Countesswells Avenue and the junction which takes you to Cults/Easter Ord because of a tree down. #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) January 8, 2019

Aberdeen City Council are aware of the closure.