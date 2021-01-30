Aberdeen road blocked after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services are currently dealing with a crash in Aberdeen.
Two vehicles collided on Hilton Drive at 4pm.
The road is currently blocked.
A fire spokeswoman said three appliances from North Anderson Drive and Central were sent and one crew remain at the scene.
She added they stabilised the vehicles.
More to follow.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe