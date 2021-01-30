Show Links
Aberdeen road blocked after two-vehicle crash

by Cheryl Livingstone
30/01/2021, 5:03 pm
Emergency services are currently dealing with a crash in Aberdeen.

Two vehicles collided on Hilton Drive at 4pm.

The road is currently blocked.

A fire spokeswoman said three appliances from North Anderson Drive and Central were sent and one crew remain at the scene.

She added they stabilised the vehicles.

More to follow.