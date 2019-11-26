Aberdeen road blocked after two-car crash

An Aberdeen road is blocked following a two-car crash.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the Beach Esplanade shortly before 4pm.
Nobody is believed to have been injured.
A police spokesman said: “We were called just before 4pm to a two-vehicle collision about halfway along the esplanade.
“There are no injuries but the vehicles are blocking the road.”
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were in attendance to assist police following the crash.
“We are no longer at the scene.”
More to follow.