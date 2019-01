An Aberdeen road was blocked after a three-car crash.

West Tullos Road, near its junction with Wellington Road, was blocked following the collision, which took place just before 9.30am.

Police Scotland is currently in attendance, along with a crew from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “There are no major injuries.”

The road has now been re-opened and the spokeswoman has said “traffic is flowing freely”.