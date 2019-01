An Aberdeen road is blocked after a lorry shed its load.

The incident occurred at 9.45am, at the A92, southbound, near Wellington Road.

Lanes are blocked while the recovery of a number of pipes takes place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “They were going to close two lanes at 10.45am for 90 minutes, but leave one lane open, to allow recovery.

“Traffic doesn’t seem to be blocked but there might be a slight delay.”