Aberdeen riverside flats appeal hoped to be decided next month

Scottish Government planners are expected to make a decision on plans to build more than 200 new homes in an Aberdeen community next month.

Aberdeen Harbour Board’s plans to create 258 flats beside the River Dee at South Esplanade West in Torry were refused by the council in March but last month they filed an appeal.

Under the proposals, which were originally submitted in September 2018, seven storey high flats would be built along the road.

However the council refused the application on the grounds that there was no appropriate mix of dwelling types and sizes in the proposals.

It was also deemed an excessive number of flats with a lack of parking provision.

Planning committee convener Marie Boulton said at the time: “I would like to see more ambition here. I think that this is frankly a bit dull.”

In June, the Aberdeen Harbour Board filed an appeal with the Scottish Government over the site.

A statement by The Architecture + Planning on behalf of the harbour board, said: “This development proposal forms part of the interventions set out by the council for the regeneration of the city centre.

“The proposed development would result in the reuse of a largely unused brownfield site in the Torry regeneration area, bringing major new economic investment and employment opportunities, as well as making a material contribution to the delivery of the council’s housing and affordable housing targets.

“It is considered by the appellant that a development of the type and scale proposed is appropriate at this location (subject to conditions and developer obligation contributions), is important in pump-priming the type of regeneration that is promoted by the Local Development Plan, the City Centre Masterplan (CCMP) and national planning policy.

“The principle of this type and scale of development has been demonstrated to be

acceptable in order that Planning Permission in Principle should be granted.”

The Scottish Government’s division of planning and environmental appeals (DPEA) has set a target date for decision on the appeal as August 24.

Meanwhile, last month fresh plans for the same site were submitted to the council.

First Endeavour is hoping its plans will be approved, which would see commercial buildings demolished and up to 350 homes built there.