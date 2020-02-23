Aberdeen rights activists to hold vigil for disabled victims of murder

A vigil will be held next month to honour disabled victims.

The nationwide day of mourning will remember the lives of disabled people murdered by their families and caretakers.

Disability rights activists in Aberdeen will host the event, which will include lifting up the names of those, particularly from the UK, who have been killed by family and caregivers.

It will also give time for silent meditation and the lighting of candles.

The annual event is organised by the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) which holds the day of mourning vigils to draw attention to injustice.

It aims to commemorate the lives of victims and demand justice and equal protection under the law for all people with disabilities.

The event will be held on Sunday March 1 at the Multi-Faith Chaplaincy Centre at Aberdeen University from 3pm to 4pm.