Aberdeen revealed as one of the most internet-obsessed cities in the UK

New research has revealed that Aberdeen is amongst the most internet-obsessed cities in the UK.

A new study by pCloud, a Swiss-based company providing cloud storage solutions, ranked the city as the ninth most reliant on the internet in the whole of the UK, along with Edinburgh, Bristol, Leeds, Bedford and Cardiff.

The research considered how our daily routine, across the country, would be impacted if the internet went down for a single day.

It created an average daily routine using a variety of sources. And these activities were then analysed to determine what portion of each required the internet.

The study categorised the day into six activity types – personal care, relationships, commuting, entertainment and work – and it was determined which were impacted the most.

Government data, which detailed the percentage of the population by geographical location that has used the internet in the last three months, was then used to establish which cities are the most reliant on the internet.

The new study found that 66% of our daily routine needs the internet to function.

It also revealed that 93.7% of the population in the city have used the internet, especially within the past three months – a likely result of businesses working remotely during the pandemic and technology increasing in demand.