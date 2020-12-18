Aberdeen retailers given advice on keeping safe ahead of busy shopping period

Aberdeen retailers have been given advice on how to keep staff and customers safe from coronavirus over the busy festive period.

Aberdeen City Council held a seminar for businesses with staff from its trading standards department advising on Covid-19 compliance, and representatives from NHS Grampian and Police Scotland also gave advice.

Cases have been rising sharply in the city and surrounding areas, which has resulted in the north-east region being placed in level three of the national coronavirus restrictions from 6pm today.

Retailers will not be affected by the change, and shops will remain open for business, during a time of the year vitally important to many firms.

During the seminar, Dr Paul Southworth, consultant in public health, said that Aberdeen’s EDR, which is an estimate similar to the national R rate, is 1.5.

Dr Southworth said: “Anything above one we’d expect an exponential increase, meaning it increases more and more each week.

“Although our figures might not look as bad as other parts of the UK, it’s a very concerning situation and the direction is really important.

“The proportion of people getting tested coming up positive is testing.

“A third of cases we find are not linked to known clusters, events or situations. They’re very difficult for us to prevent. Test and Protect can only protect against cases we know about.

“We are seeing more cases linked to shopping, gym classes and the hospitality sector.”

Despite the rising number of cases, retailers were reassured that there is a number of ways in which stores can ensure they are protecting both staff and customers.

Del Henderson, of Aberdeen City Council’s Trading Standards, is part of the team responsible for enforcing Covid-19 measures in businesses.

She said: “There’s an onus on the business to ensure that there’s enough room to make sure the 2m distance can be maintained by all people on the premises.

“You also have to control the number of people coming into the premises so you don’t have too many people in, and if you have a queue outside, there’s 2m between the people in the queue.

“All businesses are doing this pretty well that we’ve seen when we’re out and about. If you’re a big place, you might have to have someone in the door, you might have a traffic light system, you might have a sign on the door saying only two people.

“You have to be flexible, you have to be dynamic. If part of your store is looking busy, you need to stop people coming in. The queue to enter a business is the responsibility of the business.

“Whatever cleaning materials you have for cleaning trollies and baskets, make sure it’s easy to find. Customers shouldn’t feel rushed using it, they should be able to clean baskets and trollies and use hand sanitiser without feeling like there’s a queue forming behind them, and people rushing past them.”

Ms Henderson added that another helpful system for compliance were signs and markings on the floor, which remind people to give each other space.

Pinch points such as till points or card readers and other areas where people might frequently touch should also be paid special attention.

Aberdeen City Council has also posted an aide-memoir on its website, which shows a questionnaire given to businesses to ensure they are Covid-19 compliant, which may help others.