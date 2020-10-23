Aberdeen retailer looks to the future after move away from home of 22 years

A popular Aberdeen retailer has been busy moving into new premises after leaving their old home of more than two decades.

Nickel and Dime was based in the Aberdeen Market building for 22 years until it closed down earlier this year after the owners were placed into liquidation.

Council bosses also recently approved plans to demolish the city centre property and transform it into offices and a retail and leisure space.

Naeem Ahmed and his business partner Mohammed Aslam had to find a new home for their Nickel and Dime store.

And they have now secured a lease for space at 107 George Street and have spent the last few weeks preparing to open on October 29.

The move has meant they have been able to retain their staff and create two new positions.

Naeem said they were “sad” close down their store in the market after 22 years but he is keen to look to the future and they have been busy fitting out a new store.

And they will be able to boost their offering with it being in a much bigger space.

Naeem said: “It was terrible. It was really sad to see it come to an end.

“We had a lot of memories there and there was also a good vibe in the market among the retailers.

“We thought we might be able to hold onto the property but it could not be done.

“The store was about 5,000 sqft but this new place is nearly double that.”

Naeem said looking for a new space size was one of the biggest issues they faced and he ruled out Union Street due to the costs.

He said: “One of the issues was the space but there was also the rent and rates.

“Anywhere on Union Street was too expensive.

“But now we are opposite John Lewis and we are open seven days a week which is good because the market was closed on Sundays.

“We’ve taken on extra staff and we kept the existing staff too. We even gave part-time workers full-time jobs.”