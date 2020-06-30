Aberdeen retail bosses welcome customers back to city centre stores

Bosses at Primark, M&S and Hobbycraft have welcomed customers back into Aberdeen stores.

Shoppers queued in the city centre as retailers reopened their doors yesterday for first time since the country was placed into lockdown in March.

The new rules, announced by the Scottish Government last week, allowed shops with street access to reopen from June 29. Stores inside shopping centres are still closed.

Staff at stores across the city have been working to implement new guidance to keep both staff and customers safe.

One-way systems, perspex screens, limiting customers and increasing the number of hand-washing locations are some of the measures put in place at stores.

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We have really missed our customers in Aberdeen, and we are delighted to be back open.

“While it might take a little longer to get into store, once inside, customers will find all their favourite products and plenty of choice as usual.

“We have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

“We are also asking customers to respect the measures we have put in place to help ensure shopping is an enjoyable and safe experience for everyone.”

Meanwhile, M&S opened the clothes and home department of its St Nicholas Street branch.

Store manager Neil Hansell, said the branch had seen increased demand but the queues were ‘steady’.

He added: “We’re really pleased to reopen our clothing and home departments.

“We saw a good number of customers visit us to shop on Monday, but the queues were steady and moved quickly.

“My team and I are working hard to make sure all our customers are familiar with the new measures in store so that they can shop with ease and peace of mind.”

Queues were also seen outside Hobbycraft at Union Square ahead of its reopening.

Dominic Jordan, CEO at Hobbycraft said: “Our stores have always been a social centre of the community and after what has been a challenging period, we are delighted to be reopening our store in Aberdeen and welcoming our customers back.

“The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is of the upmost importance and, in line with Government guidelines, we have implemented social distancing measures and rigorous health and safety measures to ensure everyone feels safe while visiting us.”