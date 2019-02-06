Wednesday, February 6th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: The full Society menu review line-up

by Callum Main
06/02/2019, 12:54 pm Updated: 06/02/2019, 1:01 pm
If you’re looking for somewhere to dine this Aberdeen Restaurant Week, then never fear, our guide to eating out during the week will keep you right.

Our team has been busy reviewing a number of the lunch and dinner menus available throughout ARW –  which runs until Sunday – giving you the inside scoop as to what you can expect.

From oozing cheese toasties, to indulgent crepes, not to mention an array of delicious dishes and Scottish, Mexican and Spanish tapas on offer, there’s something for everyone.

Be sure to check out our mouthwatering reviews – you never know, they may just inspire you to book another restaurant!

99 Bar & Kitchen

The Spiritualist

Molly’s Bistro

Cafe Andaluz

Ferryhill House Hotel

Cafe Boheme

Melt

Mackies 19.2

The Tippling House

The Braided Fig

Kirk View Cafe

Selera Malysia Bistro

Siberia

Da Vinci’s

For more Aberdeen Restaurant Week content and exclusive chef interviews, click here.

Check out our map below listing all 38 participating restaurants:

