Aberdeen Restaurant Week plans city-wide event as organisers hope to entice diners back

The week-long celebration is back and for the first time is open to all city eateries.

With special offers and tastings planned, north-east eateries are hoping to entice more foodies back through their doors with the return of Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

Incorporating restaurants and cafes from across Aberdeen city in the line-up for the first time, the week-long event will take place from Monday November 2 to Sunday November 8.

Making a welcome return during a hugely difficult time for hospitality, organisers Aberdeen Inspired are urging local businesses to sign up to take part.

Aberdeen has served up the popular event twice a year since February 2018, with growing numbers of places and customers taking part. It is hoped the dining promotion will help entice residents and visitors back to safely enjoy the city centre and support the wide range of eateries involved.

As with previous instalments, the pricing structure consists of a fixed price lunch at £10 and dinner for £20. Afternoon teas, drinks pairing menus and tasting menus are priced separately.

The Autumn 2020 edition is being run by the city centre’s Business Improvement District in collaboration and partnership with Aberdeen City Council, Visit Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen Hospitality Together.

Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, said: “During what continues to be a tough time for our city centre, we are pleased to bring back Aberdeen Restaurant Week to help reassure the public that it’s safe to come out to meet and eat.

“We are delighted to be extending the event to all city restaurants and would encourage businesses to sign up to take part. The hospitality industry really needs the public’s support more than ever and it’s important that we do everything we can to showcase to customers all the great work done by our local businesses to make their spaces safe, welcoming and enjoyable places to spend time with family and friends.

“Many restaurants are finding it tough to make ends meet with capacity limits for indoor dining as well as apprehension from diners who might be feeling a bit nervous about eating out. We hope that Aberdeen Restaurant Week will act as a platform to help build confidence by encouraging people to come back out and enjoy safe dining experiences while respecting all the rules, and supporting local at a time when it really means the most.”

Restaurants are currently allowed to offer socially distanced dining for up to a maximum of six people from a maximum of two households. Customers will be asked to support local favourites, try new places, follow the rules and be respectful to staff and other customers.

Kirk View Cafe & Bistro is a regular participant, with the event making a huge difference to the family-owned business.

Owner Rob Milne, said: “It’s always been an easy decision for us to take part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week. From the very first event in 2018 to present it is an event, we look forward to. It has always proven popular with the people of Aberdeen.

“This event helps us fill our bistro during the week, when normally we are not full. We would do two sittings every evening doing around 60 covers a night, and lunch service would be the same.

“Aberdeen Restaurant Week has easily outdone Oil Week that used to be every two years bringing well needed revenue to the city. We really do rely on it to help us pay the bills and keep our small family business going.”

Sara Iridag, owner of Rendezvous at Nargile restaurant and committee member of Aberdeen Hospitality Together, added: “Aberdeen’s hospitality sector has worked tirelessly over the past couple of months to overcome exceptional challenges whilst going above and beyond to create a safe environment in which to serve up quality food, drinks and service.

“The restaurant week has always been popular and helps to increase footfall especially on the quieter week nights so it is great to see it return. Now more than ever local businesses need the support of the public and hopefully this initiative will encourage people to dine out and rediscover our great food and drink businesses in the city.”

For more information visit www.aberdeenrestaurantweek.com.

If you run an Aberdeen city restaurant, café or eatery and would like to get involved email: arw@aberdeeninspired.com.