Aberdeen Restaurant Week extended to support industry amid ongoing hospitality restrictions

The week-long event which celebrates the local restaurant scene will now run for a fortnight for the first time.

North-east foodies are in for a treat as Aberdeen Restaurant Week has announced plans to extend the event to run over two weeks instead of one to further help support the hospitality sector.

The event, which is scheduled to take place from Monday 2 November to Sunday 8 November, will now come to an end on Sunday November 15.

Business Improvement District, Aberdeen Inspired, which is organising the event, says the move is to help support an industry in need as restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus continues to take their toll on hospitality businesses.

The latest Scottish Government restrictions, which are in place until Monday November 2, see venues unable to serve alcohol indoors and only able to serve until 10pm outdoors. All indoor venues must close by 6pm, too.

A new five-tier system will come into place from Monday and could see Aberdeen move to Tier 2 with broadly similar restrictions to those currently in place, though alcohol may be permitted to be sold indoors with a main meal.

Shona Byrne, Aberdeen Inspired project manager, said: “It makes sense to extend Aberdeen Restaurant Week to run for two weeks this November.

“With opportunities to meet friends and family limited at the moment extending the promotion allows people the chance to safely meet and eat with their loved ones and enjoy the delicious menus that have been put together for the duration of the promotion.

“There was a real appetite to extend the week from our city’s restaurants and cafes. It’s been a tough year for hospitality and so the chance for them to showcase to customers all the great work done to make their spaces safe, welcoming and enjoyable places to spend time with family and friends is really welcomed.”

Restaurants already signed up to participate include; Cafe Boheme, Koi Thai, The Esslemont, The Tippling House, The Globe Inn and the newly-launched Coast and Keg at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel.

Almost 30 venues are already confirmed to be taking part, with additional businesses being added to the list every day.

The concept of a fixed price £10 or £20 breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner experience will be available across a range of eateries.

Venues also have the opportunity to organise tasting menus, afternoon tea offerings and more to entice guests back out to dine with them during this challenging time for hospitality.

All eateries have stringent Covid-19 measures in place to ensure customers can enjoy the offering in a safe and welcoming environment.

This autumn edition, which is in collaboration and partnership with VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen Journals, also sees the addition of the event running city-wide, instead of focusing on city centre businesses within the BID area.

The initiative, which was first launched in 2018, aims to shine a light on the wide variety of food establishments in the city and create the opportunity for visitors and residents to support city restaurants and eateries.

For more information and the full line up of participating restaurants to date visit www.aberdeenrestaurantweek.com.