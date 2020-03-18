Aberdeen restaurant to give back to community that helped after devastating blaze

Owners of an Aberdeen restaurant are to help those in Covid-19 quarantine after the community helped their business rise from the ashes of a devastating fire.

Management of Dyce Tandoori vowed to deliver free meals to the vulnerable and elderly cut off from the world.

It took six months for the restaurant to reopen after the blaze in 2017 which destroyed the kitchen and roof of the building.

But customers returned to the restaurant, run by Casrina and Nafiz Hasan, in their droves.

Mr Hasan said: “The community has helped the restaurant. Now we want to deliver meals to the vulnerable without any charge.”

The business is asking for donations to cover the cost of the service, which Mr Hasan said they would continue as long as it was feasible.

