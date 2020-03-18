Aberdeen restaurant to close temporarily

A popular Aberdeen eatery has announced it will shut its restaurant and residency to “reduce the risk for customers”.

FreshMex will close both its Schoolhill restaurant and residency at The Adams bar on Holburn Street from tomorrow.

However, it will continue to sell food through Deliveroo.

A statement from the firm said: “We want to reduce the risk to our customers and team and importantly assist the NHS in handling the peak of the outbreak.

“Many of our customers work in the NHS in the Grampian region & our team are all thinking of you during this difficult time – we are all in this together.

“If there is anything we can do in order to help you, your families, neighbours or colleagues during this time please do not hesitate to get in touch – we are a local business with our local community at heart.

“We will be open on @deliveroo 7 days with contactless delivery available, and we wish everyone all the best in the weeks & months ahead.”