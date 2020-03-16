Aberdeen restaurants announce closure due to coronavirus

An Aberdeen restaurant has announced it has closed to protect public and staff safety.

Maggie’s Grill on Holburn Street said it has shut “with immediate effect” as of today.

A statement made by the company said it will keep customers updated with any further developments.

It said: “With a very heavy heart Maggie’s Grill is closing to the public with immediate effect, as of Monday 16th March.

“With the public and our own staff safety in mind, and in respect to recent government announcements, we have made the very difficult decision to stop serving food to our cherished and loved customers within our premises here on Holburn Street.”

Meanwhile, Cosmo in Union Square, will be closed from next Monday.

In a statement, the chain added there had been no confirmed cases among staff, however to prevent the virus spreading it will close temporarily.

A statement on Facebook said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused to any bookings made for this period – the health and well-being of all our staff and customers is our priority and we will still continue to monitor the situation closely and follow all Government guidelines stringently.”

Earlier today Hollister and North Face closed their stores in the shopping centre – with Apple closing its shop on Saturday.

The Disney store in the Bon Accord centre has also closed, as has Krakatoa.