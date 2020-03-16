Aberdeen restaurant to close out of ‘abundance of caution’ over coronavirus

An Aberdeen restaurant has announced plans to close due to coronavirus.

Cosmo, in Union Square, will be closed from next Monday.

In a statement, the chain added there had been no confirmed cases among staff, however to prevent the virus spreading it will close temporarily.

A statement on Facebook said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused to any bookings made for this period – the health and well-being of all our staff and customers is our priority and we will still continue to monitor the situation closely and follow all Government guidelines stringently.”

Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and well-being of the community, we have taken the decision to… Posted by Cosmo Restaurants on Monday, 16 March 2020

Earlier today Hollister and North Face closed their stores in the shopping centre – with Apple closing its shop on Saturday.

The Disney store in the Bon Accord centre has also closed, as has Krakatoa.