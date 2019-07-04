Aberdeen restaurant shut due to extractor fan issue

An Aberdeen restaurant was forced to close last night after encountering problems with its extractor fan.

The Miller & Carter steakhouse on Union Street announced through its social media channels that it would not be able to open as planned on Wednesday evening.

Staff took to Facebook to apologise to customers, revealing engineers were working on the problem.

In a statement on the site, they said: “We have had to close the business to ensure the safety of our guests and team. This will always be more important to us than anything else.

“We sincerely apologise to anyone who has been put out by this however we hope you understand. It’s obviously not a decision we have taken lightly.”

A spokesman confirmed the restaurant is expected to open as normal today.