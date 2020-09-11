Aberdeen restaurant owners speak of shock after lockdown restrictions tightened

North-east restaurant bosses have spoken of their shock and disappointment after lockdown restrictions were toughened across Scotland.

Social gatherings will be limited to groups of six from two households both indoors and outdoors, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday.

And the new regulations could have implications for the already struggling hospitality sector.

During the latest lockdown review, Ms Sturgeon said people would only now be able to meet up in groups of six – whether inside or outside.

She said: “We have concluded that it is necessary to tighten some existing restrictions, to help curb the spread of the virus especially between and within households.

“As of now, up to eight people from three households can meet indoors. Larger outdoor gatherings are also permitted.

“I can confirm that we intend to change this, so that a maximum of six people from two households will now be permitted to meet together.”

She added: “To help reduce transmission – but also simplify the rules as much as possible – this new limit will apply both indoors, in houses, in pubs and restaurants, and also outdoors including in private gardens.”

DaVinci Italian restaurant owner Elena Ionascu said she doesn’t understand why restaurants are ‘paying the price’ under the new restrictions.

She added: “I am very shocked at the announcement. I need to pay £3,000 in rent every month and it’s a struggle.

“We get a lot of bookings with three or more households so we will need to call them and tell them they can’t come anymore.

“With the new rules it might get to the point where we have to ask for ID to check households, but am I a business manager, not the police.

“I don’t really understand why restaurants should be paying the price. It’s a very controlled environment, whereas in supermarkets there are a lot of people who aren’t social distancing and everyone is handling the same products.”

Martin McAuley is the director of Watermelon Catering, which operates The Pier, Corner Tree Cafe, Cafe Ahoy, Forest Cafe and the Bridge House Cafe eateries in Aberdeen.

He said: “In a business sense, it’s another blow but if the rules are implemented for the safety of the general public then that’s the way it has to be.

“Although it will decrease our already limited capacity even further, it is all for a good reason.

“It will be difficult but hopefully it is just a short term measure.”

Martin hopes customers at his eateries will now have a greater understanding of the rules.

He added: “We already have occasions where people try and lie about being from the same household.

“It is fairly obvious when that’s the case, and when you question it further people generally admit that there are more households in the mix.

“We will be continuing to ensure our staff ask the question, whether it’s for bookings or walk-ins.

“Hopefully with the announcement people will be more aware of the rules and the message will be in their minds before they decide to come out.

“We’ve not had any cancellations yet but we do have quite a lot of bookings down the line which there are question marks over, such as festive bookings.”

Brian McLeish, owner of the Moonfish Cafe, said the business already had its own rule in place prior to the latest restrictions.

He said: “As a business we had already decided only to take tables of four from a maximum of two households, which was our own rule.

“The new rules won’t make a huge difference to us but it’s not a good thing moving forward, it all seems to be leaning towards another lockdown.

“We have had to cancel a few tables which were pre-booked for groups of six or seven because we don’t feel comfortable taking them right now.

“It just makes everyone feel safer.”

There will be some “limited exceptions” for the new limit of six people in any gathering, for organised sports and places of worship.

Any children under 12 who are part of two households meeting up would not count towards the limit of six people.

Ms Sturgeon said she was asking people to follow the new rules immediately, although the regulations that give them legal force will come into effect from Monday.

New measures affecting the hospitality industry were also announced.

The Scottish Government will make it mandatory for customers in bars, restaurants and cafes to wear face coverings when they are moving around and not eating or drinking – for example when entering a premises, going to a table, or to the toilet.

In addition to this it will also become mandatory – rather than simply guidance – for staff working in hospitality premises to wear face coverings.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Inspired respect the Scottish Government’s decision announced by the First Minister today.

“Clearly this may have implications for many of our hospitality businesses who have had to regularly adapt to continually evolving circumstances.

“Our city centre businesses continue to work hard to create a safe and inviting environment and we encourage the public to continue to support them at a time when it is most needed.”

Ms Sturgeon confirmed the country would not be moving to the next phase of lockdown easing.

As a result reopenings the first minister had previously indicated could take place from September 14 would have to be put on hold for a further three week.

She said: “Taking account of all the most up-to-date information we have, it is the Scottish Government’s judgement that we cannot at this stage risk the new opportunities for transmission of Covid that reopening further services and facilities would entail.”

She added: “Unfortunately, due to the rise in cases we have seen since then, we have concluded that these changes must be paused for a further three weeks.”

She said that the decision “means, unfortunately, spectators will not be able to return to sports stadia and other venues over the next three weeks” with a new indicative date given of October 5.

Reacting to the news, Dons supporter’s group the Cromwell Reds spoke of its disappointment.

A spokesman for the group said: “While disappointed the partial reopening of stadiums has been pushed back to October 5, we are pleased the trial on Saturday against Kilmarnock with 300 fans is still going ahead.

“It will be a very different match day experience for those fans but it’s the first small step towards getting back to normal.

“It’s better to delay the reopening than rush it and risk a total shutout again.”

The decision also affects theatres, live music venues and indoor soft play facilities.

Ms Sturgeon added given the rise in Covid-19 cases, putting these moves back was “the only responsible decision we can reach”.

She said the reopening of call centres and offices where staff are still working from home would “definitely not take place” before October 1 – when this will be reviewed.

“For now, working from home will remain the default position,” Ms Sturgeon said.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin is encouraging constituents to download a new confidential tracing app to help protect the public from coronavirus.

The ‘Protect Scotland’ app has been launched to help inform people if they have been in close contact with others who have contracted Covid-19.

The app will also help in determining contacts you may have otherwise missed while keeping information private and anonymous.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “I would urge members of the public to download this app which will alert them if they have been in close contact with someone affected by the virus.

“It will also help to retrace steps of where people have been. By using the Protect Scotland app, along with sticking to current Scottish Government guidance, we can help each other to stay safe when we meet up, socialise, work or travel.

“We know cases are on the rise once more, so it is now more important than ever we do all we can to help reduce the spread of the virus.”