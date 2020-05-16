Aberdeen restaurant owner tells of shock after £500 of alcohol stolen during break-in

A restaurant owner has spoken of her shock after £500 worth of alcohol was stolen during a break-in.

Thieves allegedly broke into the Da Vinci restaurant on Alford Lane on Thursday night and stole bottles of wine and whisky.

Some of the alcohol was later recovered.

A 39-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have now been charged in connection with the incident. They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Restaurant owner Elena Ionascu explained how the incident unfolded.

She said: “The alarm company called me at around 1:30am and I got a fright because I didn’t know what had happened.

“I checked the CCTV on my computer and I saw that there was somebody inside the building.

“I quickly got dressed, put on my shoes and my jacket and I went to the restaurant.

“I called the police on the way there but when I arrived they were already there.”

Elena discovered a window had been smashed when she arrived and said around £500 worth of whisky and wine was taken.

She added: “It’s never a good time for things like this to happen, but it’s a particularly bad incident to happen during this difficult time.

“We’ve been trying to look at it with some humour and at least our selection of drinks is so good that people would go out of their way to try and steal them.

“Thankfully the damage was limited to the broken window. I called the glazier that night so I was waiting until 5am for them.

“But unfortunately the insurance won’t cover the window breakage and we’ll need to pay around £200 for that.”

Elena thanked the police for their prompt response.

She added: “We are very grateful to the police for their quick response to the situation.

“We’d also like to thank our customers and friends who have already reached out to support us in one way or another.”

PC Melissa McGonagle of the city centre problem solving team said: “This was a great effort by the problem solving team and officers from Aberdeen’s community policing team to quickly recover the stolen property and charge two people in connection.

“If you hear or see any suspicious activity in your area, please report it to police as soon as possible so that we can investigate it promptly.”