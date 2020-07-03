Aberdeen restaurant launching new outdoor area next week

A trendy Aberdeen bar and restaurant is launching a new outdoor space next week.

No.10 Bar and Restaurant has created the new area adjacent from its current premises.

They are utilising Queens Terrace Garden to offer outside dining and drinks office.

The West End business will be reopening to customers for sit-in dining from Monday.

Safety measures and procedures are being put in place to help staff and customers stay safe.

Their online booking system and further details on opening times and menus will be available soon.