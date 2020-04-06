Aberdeen restaurant launches online delivery service

An Aberdeen restaurant has launched an online delivery service.

Pasta, which opened last October, had to close its doors on March 18 due to coronavirus.

Now, the eatery, which is in Aberdeen Market, has announced it signed up with Deliveroo.

The NHS has stated that it is very unlikely that COVID-19 can be spread through food, but by delivering through @… Posted by pasta_abz on Sunday, 5 April 2020

Pasta’s spokesman said: “Like many other small independent businesses we’ve had to completely readjust our operation in line with government advice to keep our staff and customers safe.

“We’ve been busy setting up a temporary kitchen residency outwith the Market in order to offer a delivery-only service.”

Italian food-lovers will be able to customise handcrafted pasta dishes – just like they would in the eatery.

