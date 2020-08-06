Aberdeen restaurant launches Eat In to Help Out scheme

An Aberdeen restaurant has put a twist on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme after establishments were ordered to close yesterday.

Pinehurst Lodge in Dyce are attempting to make the most out of the newly enforced lockdown restrictions across the city.

Many businesses had geared up to take part in the UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme this week.

However, the Pinehurst Lodge has announced its Eat In to Help Out scheme, offering discount for people ordering for collection that day.

The establishment is offering the deal every night until the restaurant is able to open to the public again.

Due to the current lockdown on Aberdeen we have decided to make our own Deal!We have called it ‘EAT IN TO HELP… Posted by Pinehurst Lodge Hotel – Dyce, Aberdeen on Thursday, 6 August 2020

In a statement online, the team said: “By ordering a collection from us you are helping us out and also Aberdeen, we know locals could travel to Aberdeenshire for meals to use the 50% off Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (we have contacted HMRC to see if we can use this on collection as you cannot visit our restaurant, it’s a ‘no’ at the moment but they will look in to this).

“All of our staff are deeply saddened by yesterday’s news about the local lockdown.

“We are a small family run hotel with a small team of staff who have been working extra over the past month to make sure the government guidelines at met.

“We assure you the chef cooking the meals will be wearing a mask at all times, the staff taking meals to your car will be wearing masks at all times.

“We have not been link to any cases as of yet and none of our members of staff have been in contact with anyone who has been contacted by contact trace or any of the locations on the current list.

“We hope this will help your stay at home this next week a little easier.”