Plans for new Aberdeen restaurant and drive-thru approved

Plans for a new restaurant and drive-thru at an Aberdeen retail park have been given the green light.

Proposals had been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the development at Wellington Circle Retail Park.

And the local authority has now granted planning permission.

Planning documents stated: “The development will not only benefit the employment uses in the area but also the growing residential community, broadening the range of facilities available to nearby residents.

“An operator has not yet been identified for the retail pods or drive-thru restaurant and they are therefore being built speculatively.”