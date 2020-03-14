Aberdeen restaurant feeds homeless with unused rolls

Food ordered for an event which was cancelled due to coronavirus will be given to the homeless.

Avo Aberdeen, which specialises in avocado dishes, was given 100 rolls from catering firm Eat Van Drink after one of its events was cancelled.

Cafe boss David Griffiths and his team had a busy day preparing the rolls so they can be handed out to vulnerable residents by Street Friends Aberdeen.

They appealed for locals to come forward to help them out with fillings, with one person delivering a large block of cheese.

The charity will be giving the wrapped-up goods out at its usual spot near Marks and Spencer on Union Street.

David said it was happy to be involved in something positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “They basically had 100 rolls that they were going to use at this event surplus. We’ve done three or so of these appeals and we’ve got quite a good network of organisations looking for food.

“We do all the preparation of the rolls. We fill the rolls and package them so they can go to groups like Street Friends Aberdeen.

“There’s a lot of doom and gloom just now but at the same time it is good to be using these perishable items.”